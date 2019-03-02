  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ready to support Pak to fight terrorism on its soil, says Rajnath Singh

    By PTI
    |

    Chandauli (UP), Mar 2: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said the country was ready to extend support to Pakistan to deal with the menace of terrorism on the neighbour's soil.

    Ready to support Pak to fight terrorism on its soil, says Rajnath Singh

    "Not only India, many other countries are hit by terrorism today but I want to tell you...have confidence...this will not go on forever...the prime minister has taken a decision that a decisive battle should be launched for its (terrorism) end and it has already begun," he said.

    [Potential misuse of F-16 by Pakistan: US seeks information]

    Singh was on a visit here to lay the foundation stone of the Group Centre of CRPF in Chakia Tehsil to be built at the cost of Rs 850 crore. The facility will have residential houses, schools, hospitals, recruitment and training centres. "If Pakistan thinks it does not have the strength to deal with terrorism, it can seek the help of its neighbouring country India.

    "Pakistan will either have to wipe out terrorism from its soil on its own or else such a situation will be created that terror bases will be wiped out from Pakistan and no power will be able to stop this," the home minister asserted. "India has shown to the world that it has the strength to not only strike from its soil, if required, we can also strike on the soil of other country as we have this strength," he said. The senior BJP leader also termed India's invite to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a "diplomatic victory". It was for the first time that India was invited for the meet of the influential grouping of 57 countries.

    [PM Modi's warning to Pakistan led to release of Abhinandan: BSY]

    The minister remarked that a country which wins both on the battle ground and diplomacy is considered "successful". Addressing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Chakia, he said the nation was proud of its brave soldiers like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and others.

    Expressing happiness over the safe return of the IAF pilot from Pakistan's custody, Singh said, "India is proud of brave soldiers like you all." The home minister also paid tributes to the soldiers from the district who lost their lives in terror attacks, including the recent Pulwama attack.

    He also hailed the Army for its precision and accuracy for carrying out strikes on terror camps in Balakot after the Pulwama attack. Singh reiterated that the Union government was making all-out efforts to provide all sorts of facilities to the armed forces who guard the borders and protect the nation.

    Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for formulating policies for the upliftment of farmers and the poor, he said all the schemes of the BJP-led NDA government were made to benefit farmers, labourers and the downtrodden people of the country. Uttar Pradesh BJP unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey and MLA Sushil Singh were among others present at the function.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh terrorism pakistan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue