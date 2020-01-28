Ready for talks with PM on CAA, but the Centre has to withdraw the act first: Mamata Banerjee

  • search
    Kolkata, Jan 28: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she was ready for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversial amended Citizenship Act (CAA) , but has put a condition to do so.

    "I am ready for talks with the PM on CAA, but the Centre has to withdraw the Act first," PTI quoted her as saying at a protest meet in Kolkata.

    Bengal government on Monday passed resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state assembly, becoming the fourth state administration to do so since the law was passed in December.

    "The time has come to put aside narrow differences and fight together to save the country," Banerjee said in her address in Assembly on anti-CAA resolution.

    Mamata tweets, 'couldn't recognise Omar Abdullah'; his bearded photo goes viral

    The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR.

    Three states Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

    The law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 19:02 [IST]
