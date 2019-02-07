Congress does not want our Air Force to be strong: PM Modi on Rafale

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Parliament today his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The BJP-led NDA government is known for honesty, transparency, zero tolerance on corruption and fast work delievery, PM Narendra Modi said today while addressing the Lok Sabha.

"Those born in the 21st century are now going to be voters and thus, they will play a role in shaping India's progress. I congratulate all those who will be voting for the first time in the 2019 Parliamentary polls, said PM Modi.

"It is trust and optimism that will take our nation forward. We are not those who run away from challenges. We face the challenges and work to fulfil people's aspirations," he added.

"I wish for healthy competition in the upcoming elections. I would also like to encourage all those youth who will be voting for the first time," he said.

"When we talk of a new India, we talk of hope," PM Modi said before indirectly targetting the Congress party and the Gandhi family.

Our friends in the Congress see things in two time periods.BC, which is 'Before Congress', when nothing happened and the other is AD-'After Dynasty'- where everything happened.This, unsurprisingly, evoked loud laughter from the treasury benches.

Without naming the Congress chief, PM Narendra Modi said, "In hating Modi, the Opposition has begun to hate the nation. That is why their leaders go to London and do press conferences to show India in bad light."

The Congress blamed their loss on EVMs. They questioned the sanctity of the Election Commission. You talk about institutions, what did Congress do to NTR (NT Rama Rao and MGR (MG Ramachandran, he asks.

In 1959, Congress Central Government dismissed the Communist Government in Kerala. 60 years now, hope my friends from Kerala remember. So, what sanctity? What respect of institutions?, he questioned.

"Do you know what is my crime for them (Congress)? That a person born to a poor family is challenging their Sultunate," he says. "See your (Congress) manifestos of 2004, 2009 and 2014. In all the manifestos you have promised that within three years every house will have electricity. I am amazed at this," he said.

Attacking the Opposition attempts at forming a Grand Alliance, PM Modi said, "People have seen the work a government with an absolute majority can do. They have seen our work. They do not want a 'Mahamilavat' government of those who recently gathered in Kolkata."

PM Modi alleged that the Congress didn't want a strong Air Force. "I am levelling a serious allegation here. You want this Rafale deal to be cancelled, on whose behest? For which company? In our neighbourhood, everyone is building war capabilities, why didn't we do it in all these years? This is criminal negligence," Modi said.

PM Modi further said that 13 crore gas connections have been given in 55 months under his rule. "In their 55 years of rule only 12 crore gas connections were given, it is 13 crore in our 55 months. We have worked at a much faster speed in our five years.