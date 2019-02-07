Congress does not want our Air Force to be strong: PM Modi on Rafale

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 07: Hitting out at the Congress for its allegations against the Rafale fighter jet deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursda said the party did not wish to see the country's armed forces strong.

The PM also hit back at the Congress over the Rafale issue, which has been repeatedly raised by its chief Rahul Gandhi, as he alleged that the Congress did not want the Indian Air Force to be strong and asked: "which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully".

Modi took potshots at attempts to cobble a grand alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP, saying people do not want a "mahamilavat" (highly adulterated) government as they have seen how the NDA government which has a majority can deliver.

"Congress imposed Emergency, but they say Modi is destroying institutions. Congress insults Army, calls the Army chief a 'goonda' but they say Modi is destroying institutions," the PM said in a hard-hitting reply to a debate on motion of thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha.

He alleged that the opposition's ability to listen to the truth has diminished.

The Congress, he said, questioned the Election Commission and Electronic Voting Machines but is accusing him of destroying institutions.

"Congress bullies the judiciary but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress calls Planning Commission a bunch of jokers. But Modi is destroying institutions," Modi said.

He also took a dig at the recent opposition rally in Kolkata organised by the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

"People do not want a 'mahamilavat' (adulterated) government of those who assembled in Kolkata," he said."

A government has to work for the people of India, a government has to be sensitive to the people's aspirations. There is no room for corruption.

"We speak the truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ability to listen to truth has diminished," he said, targeting the opposition.

Modi said the Congress had left the Army handicapped and in such a case it was not in a position to carry out surgical strikes.

"Congress does not want our Air Force to become powerful. I am levelling a serious allegation," the Prime Minister said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said for some BC stands for 'before Congress' and AD for 'after dynasty'.