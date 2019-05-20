Ready for floor test, says Kamal Nath as BJP demands MP govt to prove majority

India

Bhopal, May 20:

Bhopal, May 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday said that his government was ready for a floor test after BJP demanded the Congress government to prove its majority in the state assembly.

"The government is ready for a floor test," the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

"They (BJP) have been trying this since day 1. I have proved the majority at least four times in the last months. They want to do it again, we have no problem. They will try their best to disturb the present government to save themselves from getting exposed," he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said he would approach Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly "to discuss important issues and test the Congress government's strength".

This also comes a day after most exit polls painted a grim picture for the Congress in the state. The BJP is expected to win a lion share of the 29 Lok Sabha seats, with the Congress predicted to win not more than five seats.

The Kamal Nath-led government has 114 members in the 230-member assembly and is supported by four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one Samajwadi Party MLA. The BJP is not far behind with 109 MLAs.

Recently BSP's Mayawati had threatened to withdraw support to the Congress government in the state after her candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat joined the Congress and withdrew from the race.