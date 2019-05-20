  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ready for floor test, says Kamal Nath as BJP demands MP govt to prove majority

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday said that his government was ready for a floor test after BJP demanded the Congress government to prove its majority in the state assembly.

    "The government is ready for a floor test," the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

    File photo of Kamal Nath
    File photo of Kamal Nath

    "They (BJP) have been trying this since day 1. I have proved the majority at least four times in the last months. They want to do it again, we have no problem. They will try their best to disturb the present government to save themselves from getting exposed," he added.

    Madhya Pradesh: Is the Congress govt in trouble?

    Earlier in the day, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said he would approach Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly "to discuss important issues and test the Congress government's strength".

    This also comes a day after most exit polls painted a grim picture for the Congress in the state. The BJP is expected to win a lion share of the 29 Lok Sabha seats, with the Congress predicted to win not more than five seats.

    The Kamal Nath-led government has 114 members in the 230-member assembly and is supported by four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one Samajwadi Party MLA. The BJP is not far behind with 109 MLAs.

    Recently BSP's Mayawati had threatened to withdraw support to the Congress government in the state after her candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat joined the Congress and withdrew from the race.

    lok-sabha-home

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 20:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue