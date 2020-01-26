Read it when you get time from dividing nation: Cong sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 26: On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the Congress on January 26 sent a copy of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a dig at him saying, "when you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it".

The Opposition party posted several tweets on its official Twitter handle, alleging that the government was subverting the Constitution.

The Congress also tweeted the videos of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reading the Preamble from a protest assembly at Rajghat recently.

"Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress," the party tweeted along with the snapshot of an amazon receipt which stated that the copy of the Constitution was being dispatched to the Central Secretariat.

In another tweet, the Congress said a lesson the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution.

"It is this article that is completely violated by the government's Citizenship Amendment Act," the party said.

"It is important to remember that it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form. Therefore, any attempt to draft laws based on discrimination are unconstitutional," it said.

Both Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Ms. Priyanka Gandhi extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of the Republic Day.

In a message on the eve of the Republic Day, Ms. Sonia Gandhi urged people on January 25 to rise above personal prejudices and stand united to protect the Constitution and its values, claiming that they are being attacked through a "deep-rooted" conspiracy.

"A deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched to set a discourse to divide countrymen based on religion, regionalism and language as also to subvert and undermine the Constitution. An unprecedented atmosphere of disturbance, fear and insecurity has been foisted upon the country.

"The common citizen is convinced that the constitutional values are no longer safe in the hands of the present dispensation," she had said.