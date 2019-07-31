Read about letter in news: CJI Ranjan Gogoi seeks report on Unnao rape victim’s family

New Delhi, July 31: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has sought a response from the Supreme Court registry over the delay in placing the letter written to him by the Unnao rape survivor's family.

"This morning I read in the papers that the Unnao victim had written to the Supreme Court. I was informed about the letter yesterday, the Chief Justice while saying he is yet to see the letter.

"We try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens," he added.

An official of the Supreme Court said the letter written in Hindi has been received by the office of the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who has asked the court's Secretary-General to prepare a note out of it and place it before him.

"The CJI has asked the Secretary-General to go through the letter written in Hindi for preparing a note of it for his perusal," he told PTI.

The letter dated July 12, written by the survivor and two of her family members, was also sent to the Allahabad High Court and other authorities of the Uttar Pradesh government.

On Sunday, the car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing the two family members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, is an accused in the rape case and was arrested last year in April.

Uttar Pradesh BJP on Tuesday claimed that Sengar was suspended from the party in 2018.

The letter narrates the incidents of July 7-8 when some people allegedly associated with Sengar, the sitting BJP legislator, threatened the victim's family with dire consequences.