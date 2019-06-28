‘Reach office by 9 am or face action’, UP CM Adityanath’s latest diktat for govt officials

  • search
    Lucknow, June 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his latest order has asked government officials to reach offices by 9 AM or face action including pay cut. Besides, the CM, in his order, has directed all District Magistrates and Police chiefs to meet the public from 9 am to 11 am. However, this didn't go down well that caused a considerable resentment in the bureaucracy, particularly among officers posted in the districts.

    "The state officers, including DMs and SPs, should reach their offices at any cost by 9 AM . The officers should follow the orders with immediate effect and any violation will attract severe punishment," the UP CMO tweeted.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    The order comes in the wake of complaints that District Magistrates and Police chiefs were not available for the common man.

    The Chief Minister's office has made it clear that officers who do not reach office in time would face action.

    Operation clean-up: VRS for corrupt officials, warns UP CM

    "More than me, it is my staff that is upset with this order. If I have to reach office by 9 a.m., my driver will have to leave home at 7.30 AM, so that he can reach my house in time. The similar is the case with the other staff that stays back in the office till I leave. There should be some flexibility," an Additional Chief Secretary rank officer said, while reacting over the CM's order.

    He added,"The Chief Minister should ensure that there are no pending files and work is done on time. What is the use of sitting in office and doing no work?"

    This is not the first time Adityanath has cracked the whip on government officials. Last year, issued the same order and taken disciplinary action against the violators.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
