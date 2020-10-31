National Unity Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity

Re-release of biopic does not attract poll code: Election Commission

New Delhi, Oct 31: The "re-release" of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not attract provisions of the model code of conduct, the Election Commission has concluded.

Responding to a recent complaint by a private citizen that the reported release of the biopic in cinema halls during the Bihar assembly polls was in violation of the poll code, the poll panel concluded "re-release" did not attract provisions of the model code in this matter, sources said on Saturday.

They pointed out that the biopic had already been released in May last year.

The complainant had said that the film''s reported release on October 15 violated the model code for Bihar assembly polls announced on September 25.

On April 10 last year, the Election Commission had banned the screening of the film till the Lok Sabha elections concluded.

It had later cited the same order to bar the streaming of a web series on Modi on an OTT platform during the Lok Sabha elections.