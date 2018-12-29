Re-organisation of J&K sought by Panun Kashmir

Jammu, Dec 29: Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Friday batted strongly for reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir to create a homeland for seven lakh displaced people.

Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said the division of Kashmir to create a Union territory, UT status for Ladakh and statehood for Jammu were imperative.

"Once again, we reiterate our demand for political reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, including division of Kashmir province to create a centrally administered UT of Panun Kashmir (PK) for the rehabilitation of internally displaced Hindus of Kashmir," he said.

He was speaking at a seminar here organised by Panun Kashmir to commemorate the 29th homeland day.

Chrungoo said it would not only empower patriotic people but it would also restrict the scope of radical Islamist forces to just a few districts of the valley.