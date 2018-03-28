Re-exam of Maths paper for class X and Economics paper of class XII: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to re-conduct the examinations for Economics (Class 12th) and Mathematics (for Class 10).

More than 28 lakh students are appearing for the board exams this year, a total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class 10 examinations, while as many as 11,86,306 candidates have registered for class 12 examinations.

"The board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week", a CBSE notice said.

CLASS XII SUB ECONOMICS (CODE 030)

CLASS X SUB MATHEMATlCS (CODE 041)

CBSE will conduct re-examination of Maths paper for class X and Economics paper of class XII. #boardexams pic.twitter.com/RCOwqRt6EZ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day