RDX may have been used in Pulwama attack, say reports; Why it is a serious concern?

New Delhi, Feb 14: Explosive substance RDX may have been used in the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in South Kashmir's Pulwama which left around 40 jawans martyred, say reports.

If security agencies confirm that RDX has been used then it is a matter of serious concern. RDX has not been used in any terrorist attack in Kashmir in over a decade. Terrorists have mostly relied on Ammonium Nitrate based explosives in Kashmir in recent years.

Another reason why it is a matter of grave concern is that RDX is not easy to make when compared to Ammonium Nitrate. If RDX was indeed used, then it must be ascertained how it entered Kashmir. Whether it was smuggled across the border, or was it made locally. If made locally then how were the raw materials procured. These are few of the questions that the probing agencies will have to ponder over.

Around 40 jawans were killed and several injured when a suicide bomber rammed a Scorpio car laden with over 300 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district today. The Jaish-e-Mohammad bomber, a Kashmiri local who carried out a suicide strike on a bus carrying CRPF jawans, had loaded his vehicle with over 300 kilograms of explosives.

What is RDX?

RDX is an organic compound, a white solid without smell or taste, widely used as an explosive. A more powerful explosive than TNT, it was used widely in World War II and remains common in military applications. It is considered as a military grade explosive.

RDX was widely used during World War II, often in explosive mixtures with TNT such as Torpex, Composition B, Cyclotols, and H6. RDX, when exploded in air, has about 1.5 times the explosive energy of TNT per unit weight and about 2.0 times per unit volume.