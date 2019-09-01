RCN delays hurting probes in India, Amit Shah tells Interpol Gen Secy

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 01: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has told the Interpol that the delays are a worry. Due to the hold ups in the issuance of Red Corner Notices against high profile economic offenders and fugitives, investigations in India are suffering, the Home Minister also said.

    Amit Shah
    File Photo of Amit Shah

    This was brought up during discussions held with Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock.

    An official statement by the ministry said, "the home minister underlined the urgent need for "proactive pre-publication consultation for ensuring expeditious publication of Red Notices and conveyed that such cooperation enables India to more intensely pursue high profile fugitive economic offenders and terrorists."

    This was also brought up during a meeting of Stock with Union Home Secretary, A K Bhalla. He sought action on the RCNs that have been issued against various persons including Zakir Naik.

    Stock during a 30 minute meeting was told about the need to act on these notices. He was also told that these fugitives were avoiding the Indian law.

    Later Stock called on CBI Director, Rishi Kumar Shukla. During this meeting the CBI chief spoke about the importance of acting on these notices soon. He also raised the issue of the Interpol entertaining pleas from high profile fugitives on issues such as human rights violations, which has in turn resulted in delay.

    In 2016, the CBI had sent 91 RCNs to the Interpol, while in 2017 and 2018 it was 94 and 123. The notices published by the Interpol were 87, 84 and 76 in the these years. In 2019 until July the Interpol has published 32 notices, while 41 requests have been sent by India.

