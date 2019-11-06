  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RCEP and 'Gandhiji's talisman': What is the link?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India's stand of not joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to other member countries, he clearly explained the reasons behind the decision.

    Among many things that the PM said in his speech at the RCEP Summit, Modi mentioned 'Gandhji's Talisman' which is also known as 'Gandhiji ka Jantar'.

    RCEP and Gandhijis talisman: What is the link?

    One of the reasons India gave for refusing to sign the RCEP deal was to safeguard the interests of the poor.

    India has learnt how to play on the front foot by not joining RCEP

    PM Modi led government's decision to not join the RCEP is well and truly in the spirit of 'Gandhiji's Talisman'.

    'Gandhiji's talisman' or 'Gandhiji ka Jantar' is an advise that can be used when in doubt over an important decision. 'Gandhi Ji's talisman' can help those in powerful positions, bureaucrats and politicians in taking the 'right' decisions.

    It is considered as one of the most valuable notes that Gandhiji has left behind for citizens of the country.

    Gaindhiji's talisman can serve as an effective yardstick to evaluate the relevance of government policies, business priorities and our daily actions with the society.

    PM Modi returns from Thailand: The highlights of the trip

    It basically says that when in doubt about taking a decision, one must consider how the decision would impact the poorest of the poor of the country. Gandhiji says one must ask themselves whether the decision they are going to take would make the life of the poorest of the poor any better.

    It is a clarion call to those in powerful positions to think about the poor when taking decisions that affect the lives of the masses.

    It appears on the initial pages of almost all the NCERT text books. In Hindi books, it is referred to as "Gandhiji ka Jantar".

    Full text Gandhi ji's Talisman or Gandhi ji ka Jantar :

    "I will give you a talisman. Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, apply the following test. Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man [woman] whom you may have seen, and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her]. Will he [she] gain anything by it? Will it restore him [her] to a control over his [her] own life and destiny? In other words, will it lead to swaraj [freedom] for the hungry and spiritually starving millions? Then you will find your doubts and your self melt away."

    More RCEP News

    Read more about:

    rcep narendra modi asean summit

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue