RBSE BSER 10th Supplementary exam result 2018 declared, how to check

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 24: The RBSE BSER 10th Supplementary exam result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The supplementary or compartment exams are held for those students who fail in a subject or more in the annual exams. In the annual exams over 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the RBSE class 10 exam this year that was conducted from March 15 to March 26 2018.

    A total of 79.86 per cent students passed the exam. The pass percentage between the boys and girls was 79.95 and 79.79 respectively. Students need to click the result link. A new window will be opened, fill all your details and press submit. The RBSE BSER 10th Supplementary exam result 2018 is available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check RBSE BSER 10th Supplementary exam result 2018:

    • Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter your roll number
    • Submit
    • View your results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 6:53 [IST]
