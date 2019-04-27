  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBI to issue new ‘Greenish Yellow’ Rs 20 note soon: Things to know

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The new Rs 20 notes will soon be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

    In an official statement released on Friday, the central bank said, "The Rs 20 note will be greenish-yellow in colour. The new banknote has a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage".

    RBI to issue new ‘Greenish Yellow’ Rs 20 note soon: Things to know
    Image: Courtesy: Reserve Bank of India

    All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, it clarified.

    Apart from the motif of Ellora caves, the note would also carry common features like Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, RBI governor's signature, the Ashoka pillar and Swachh Bharat logo.

    Explained: The Supreme Court's rap on the RBI

    The dimension of the new Rs 20 note will be 63 mm x 129 mm, the statement said.

    The obverse (front) side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 100, a latent image with the numeral and also a Devanagari version of the same.

    Since the introduction of the new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, soon after demonetisation in November 2016, the RBI has rolled out currency notes with fresh designs for all major denominations.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RBI News

    Read more about:

    rbi notes

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue