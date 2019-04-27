RBI to issue new ‘Greenish Yellow’ Rs 20 note soon: Things to know

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 27: The new Rs 20 notes will soon be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

In an official statement released on Friday, the central bank said, "The Rs 20 note will be greenish-yellow in colour. The new banknote has a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage".

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, it clarified.

Apart from the motif of Ellora caves, the note would also carry common features like Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, RBI governor's signature, the Ashoka pillar and Swachh Bharat logo.

The dimension of the new Rs 20 note will be 63 mm x 129 mm, the statement said.

The obverse (front) side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 100, a latent image with the numeral and also a Devanagari version of the same.

Since the introduction of the new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, soon after demonetisation in November 2016, the RBI has rolled out currency notes with fresh designs for all major denominations.