RBI Recruitment 2018: 166 vacancies, how to apply from July 3

    New Delhi, June 29: The RBI Recruitment 2018 is underway. The Reserve Bank of India has issued a notification inviting applications for the post of Officer, Grade B. The registration can be done on the official website.

    The registrations would begin on July 3 and end on July 23. Last year, the basic pay offered was Rs 35,150 per month and gross emoluments approximately up to Rs 67,933 monthly with added benefits according to performance and qualifications. The prelims examination will be conducted on August 16, 2018 and the mains exam will be carried out on September 7, 2018. More details are available on rbi.org.in.

    RBI Recruitment 2018 vacancy details:

    • Total vacancies: 166

    Designation

    • Officer - Grade B:

    RBI recruitment 2018 eligibility criteria:

    • Educational qualification: Those who wish to apply should be graduates.
    • Age limit: Maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

    Selection procedure

    The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary round, mains round and an interview.

    Pay Scale

    Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,000.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 6:58 [IST]
