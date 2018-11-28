  • search

RBI needs its current reserves, reiterates Urjit Patel

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requires to maintain the current level of currency reserves keeping in mind international volatility and the need to maintain high creditworthiness, governor Urijit Patel told the Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday.

    Urijit Patel
    Urijit Patel

    These reserves are meant to be used during periods of stress, and not for normal needs, said Patel, according to a Times of India report.

    The governor had appeared in front of a panel to brief the demonetisation and non-performing assets (NPA) situation. There were many reports that said Patel steered clear of controversial issues like Section 7 of the RBI Act, NPAs and the autonomy of the central bank.

    Patel's comments are significant in the light of the committee determining the appropriate levels of reserves the central bank ought to hold.

    Also Read Urjit Patel attends Parliamentary standing committee meeting, says demonetisaion effect temporary

    The RBI has a massive Rs 9.59 lakh crore reserves, which is "more than adequate" and can transfer over Rs 1 trillion to the government after a specially constituted panel identifies the "excess capital", a PTI report said quoting a brokerage report.

    At its board meeting on November 19, the RBI officials agreed to define the level of reserves in the central bank, adding that a higher transfer of funds to the government will only be done if a committee recommends it. The Finance Ministry and the RBI will set up a panel jointly for the same.

    Patel told the panel there is no stress in the economy. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was in agreement with the governor and said in an interview last week that the Centre's fiscal position is comfortable and it needs no cash transfer from RBI.

    Also Read Govt does not need extra funds from RBI to meet fiscal deficit target: Arun Jaitley

    The RBI Governor appeared before the panel days after the central bank's face-off with the finance ministry over issues ranging from appropriate size of reserves to be maintained by RBI to easing of lending norms for small and medium enterprises.

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a member of the committee headed by senior Congress leader and former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily.

    Read more about:

    urijit patel rbi

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 12:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue