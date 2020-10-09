RBI monetary policy: Key highlights

India

New Delhi, Oct 09:

New Delhi, Oct 09: Following are the highlights of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' statement and resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC):

Benchmark lending rate kept unchanged at 4 pc

Indian economy expected to contract 9.5 pc this fiscal with downside risks

Contraction 9.8 per cent projected in July-September; 5.6 pc in October-December and rebound in growth at 0.5 per cent in March quarter

GDP growth for April-June quarter 2021-22 fiscal projected at 20.6 pc

Accommodative monetary policy stance maintained to support growth

Indian economy entering into decisive phase in fight against coronavirus, focus must shift from containment to reviving economy

Contraction in economic growth of Q1 behind; silver linings are visible in the flattening of the active caseload curve across the country

GDP growth may break out of contraction and enter positive zone by March quarter of current fiscal

Inflation to remain elevated in September quarter, but ease gradually towards the target over December and March quarters

Retail inflation projected at 6.8 per cent for September quarter

Current inflation hump transient; agriculture outlook looks bright, oil prices to remain rangebound

RTGS fund transfer system for real-time fund transfer to become 24X7 from December

Threshold for aggregate exposure of retail bank loans to one counterparty increased to Rs 7.5 crore from Rs 5 crore

System-based automatic caution-listing for exporters discontinued to help them negotiate better terms with overseas buyers

Comfortable liquidity position to be maintained; Rs 20,000 crore-OMO auction next week

On-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) to be conducted, with tenors of up to three years for Rs 1 lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate up to March 31, 2021

All MPC members vote for keeping the policy repo rate unchanged and continue with the accommodative stance.