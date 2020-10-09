RBI monetary policy: Key highlights

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 09: Following are the highlights of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' statement and resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC):

      RBI: India's GDP to contract 9.5 per cent in the 2020-2021 financial year|Oneindia News

      RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
      • Benchmark lending rate kept unchanged at 4 pc
      • Indian economy expected to contract 9.5 pc this fiscal with downside risks
      • Contraction 9.8 per cent projected in July-September; 5.6 pc in October-December and rebound in growth at 0.5 per cent in March quarter
      • GDP growth for April-June quarter 2021-22 fiscal projected at 20.6 pc
      • Accommodative monetary policy stance maintained to support growth
      • Indian economy entering into decisive phase in fight against coronavirus, focus must shift from containment to reviving economy
      • Contraction in economic growth of Q1 behind; silver linings are visible in the flattening of the active caseload curve across the country
      • GDP growth may break out of contraction and enter positive zone by March quarter of current fiscal
      • Inflation to remain elevated in September quarter, but ease gradually towards the target over December and March quarters
      • Retail inflation projected at 6.8 per cent for September quarter
      • Current inflation hump transient; agriculture outlook looks bright, oil prices to remain rangebound
      • RTGS fund transfer system for real-time fund transfer to become 24X7 from December
      • Threshold for aggregate exposure of retail bank loans to one counterparty increased to Rs 7.5 crore from Rs 5 crore
      • System-based automatic caution-listing for exporters discontinued to help them negotiate better terms with overseas buyers
      • Comfortable liquidity position to be maintained; Rs 20,000 crore-OMO auction next week
      • On-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) to be conducted, with tenors of up to three years for Rs 1 lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate up to March 31, 2021
      • All MPC members vote for keeping the policy repo rate unchanged and continue with the accommodative stance.

      Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
      Settings X