  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBI lifts moratorium on Yes Bank; lender says all services available now

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 18: After 13 days of hardship for customers, Yes Bank said it has resumed all banking services as the moratorium imposed on the lender was lifted on Wednesday evening.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Besides, the lender would extend banking time for three days starting Thursday.

    Soon after the lifting of the 13-day moratorium at 6 pm, some customers took to social media complaining that they were not able to access certain services, including internet and mobile banking.

    'Our banking services are now operational. You can now experience the full suite of our services. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. #YESforYOU @RBI @FinMinIndia,' the lender said in a tweet.

    'Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI Governor

    There are also concerns in certain quarters that Yes Bank could see significant amount of deposit withdrawals.

    'To serve you better, our branches will open one hour earlier at 08:30 hours from March 19 to 21, 2020. We have also extended banking hours across branches for our senior citizen customers, from March 19 to March 27, 2020, 16:30 hours to 17:30 hours,' the bank said in another tweet.

    On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India had imposed a moratorium as well as superseded the board of the then struggling Yes Bank. Deposit withdrawals were capped at Rs 50,000 per account apart from other restrictions.

    Under the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, SBI and seven financial institutions, including private sector lenders, have infused around Rs 10,000 crore in the bank.

    Yes Bank's deposit base eroded by Rs 72,000 crore to Rs 1.37 lakh crore as of March 5, 2020. The same was at Rs 2.09 lakh crore as of December 31, 2019, as per data shared by the bank last Friday.

    On Tuesday, then Yes Bank CEO-Designate Prashant Kumar said the private sector lender has taken adequate steps to ensure availability of funds for customers.

    'All our ATMs are full with cash. All our branches have adequate supply of cash. So, from the Yes Bank side, there is absolutely no issue on the liquidity front,' Kumar had said.

    With the lifting of the moratorium, Kumar is now the Yes Bank CEO.

    However, certain customers of the bank vented their grievances on Twitter after the moratorium was lifted.

    Some of them indicated that they might shift their money from the lender and posted their grievances tagging the bank's Twitter handle.

    Replying to some of the tweets, the bank apologised for the inconvenience caused to the customers and said it was 'facing intermittent issues'.

    The private sector lender has got support from its largest investor State Bank of India (SBI), which holds 48.21 per cent stake in the bank.

    SBI alone has invested Rs 6,050 crore into the bank. ICICI Bank and HDFC (Rs 1,000 crore each), Axis Bank (Rs 600 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 500 crore), Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank (Rs 300 crore each) and IDFC First (Rs 250 crore) have invested in Yes Bank.

    More YES BANK News

    Read more about:

    yes bank rbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X