    RBI launches new app for visually challenged to identify currency notes

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 01: With an eye to aid the differently-abled, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday launched a mobile app to identify currency notes.

    Representational Image

    The visually challenged can identify the denomination of a note by using the application, which can also work offline once it is installed, the central bank said.

    Users can download the app, called 'MANI', which is an acronym for Mobile Aided Note Identifier, and will have to scan the notes using the camera, it said adding that the audio output to give our results will be in Hindi and English.

    The app, which is available both on Android and iOS operating systems, was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other officials on Wednesday.

    The central bank also said the app does not authenticate a note as either genuine or counterfeit.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
