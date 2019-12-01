  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBI interest rate decision, macro data, global events to steer markets: Analysts

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 1: Macroeconomic data announcement, auto sales numbers, RBI interest rate decision and global events related to the US and China over Hong Kong would drive market sentiment this week, analysts said.

    RBI interest rate decision, macro data, global events to steer markets: Analysts

    PMI data for manufacturing and services sectors are scheduled to come this week which may also impact trading at the bourses. "For the week ahead, November auto sales and RBI policy meet this week will influence the market. Main indices performance will be tepid," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

    Equity markets may on Monday also react to India's economic growth slipping further to a low of 4.5 per cent in July-September. The official data was released post market hours on Friday. "Markets will react to the GDP numbers in early trade on Monday. The recent feud between the US and China over Hong Kong could induce volatility in the global markets," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said.

    Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research – Institutional Equities, YES Securities said, the GDP growth figure was as per their estimate and while there may be a mild negative reaction on Monday, it will not change the medium term trajectory for equities.

    TradingBells Co-Founder and CEO Amit Gupta said other than the RBI policy, auto sales numbers and global cues will be important for the market this week. The Sensex advanced 434.40 points or 1.07 per cent last week. Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said," India’s manufacturing and industrial sectors have been witnessing a slowdown along with fall in consumer demand, private investment and global slowdown. Thus, to revive growth we expect the RBI to again cut repo rate by 25 basis points in December 5 policy,".

    More RBI News

    Read more about:

    rbi markets

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue