RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2018: Candidate selection subject to HC order

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 9: The RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The second phase of the RBI Grade B exam were conducted on September 15 and 16.
    The marks list and category wise cut-off of the examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results.

    Candidates who have cleared the exam, need to appear in interview will begin tentatively from last week of October and end in January 2019.

    The interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent separately in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address of the candidates.

    Last but not the least, a Writ Petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking stay on declaration of Phase II results. This would mean that the selection of the candidates following the interview would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 6:54 [IST]
