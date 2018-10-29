  • search

RBI governor Urjit Patel to brief parliamentary panel on demonetisation on Nov 12

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 29: RBI Governor Urjit Patel will brief Parliamentary panel, of which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a member, for the third time on the government's demonetisation move and its ramifications.

    The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been deliberating on the issue for almost two years.

    Urjit Patel
    Urjit Patel

    The government had scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016 and announced issuance of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

    Also Read RBI against separate regulator for payments system; issues dissent note

    Patel has been called on November 12 to brief the committee's members on demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and the "ramifications thereof". He will also brief the committee on the banning of the Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill and related issues.

    Patel earlier shared details related to demonetisation with the panel in January and July last year.

    The panel could not adopt a draft report on the note-ban in August as BJP MPs in the panel, led by Nishikant Dubey, stalled the process. However, Moily has repeatedly said no report on demonetisation was tabled before the panel.

    Read more about:

    urjit patel rbi

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue