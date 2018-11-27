  • search

RBI Governor Urjit Patel to attend Parliamentary standing committee meeting today

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel will on Tuesday attend Parliamentary standing committee meeting. The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the impact of demonetisation, said reports.

    RBI Governor Urjit Patel

    Other issues like mounting NPAs, administrative reforms and impact of demonetisation on farmers are also likely to be discussed.

    Last week, the RBI's Central Board met in Mumbai and discussed the Basel regulatory capital framework, a restructuring scheme for stressed MSMEs, bank health under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework and the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) of RBI.

    In today's meeting, Patel is expected to apprise the Parliamentary standing committee regarding the impact of demonetisation on Indian economy.

    The meeting comes amid stand-off of sorts between the RBI and government. The government feels that the MSME sector which employs about 12 crore people plays a critical role in the economy, and the sector hit by demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) needs support. However, the central bank has been averse to government demand for special dispensations for MSME and NBFC sectors as it consider them vulnerable.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
