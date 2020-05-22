RBI Governor to address media at 10 am today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 22: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today.

The briefing comes a week after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a financial stimulus package in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week Das held a meeting with heads of major public and private sector lenders and reviewed the current economic situation in the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

The governor appreciated the efforts of banks in ensuring normal to near normal operations during the lockdown period.

In the meet, the RBI chief also discussed the credit flows to different sectors of the economy, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions, housing finance companies and mutual funds.