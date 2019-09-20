  • search
Trending Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das welcomes corporate tax cut for domestic firms

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, on Friday welcomed the Finance Ministry's decision to slash effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic firms.

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das welcomes corporate tax cut for domestic firms

    Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the new tax will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

    While speaking at the India Today Conclave in this regard, Das said the measures taken by the government will "help revive the economy".

    Govt proposes to slash corporate tax rates to 25.17 pc

    "This is a bold and welcome decision. During Arun Jaitley's tenure as FM (Finance Minister), the corporate tax was reduced from 30 to 25 per cent. This was one of the hurdles, and the measures will help revive the economy," the RBI Governor said.

    Responding to a question on the economic slowdown, Das said the situation is the same in "almost all advanced economies".

    More RBI News

    Read more about:

    rbi shaktikanta das

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue