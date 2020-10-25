RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for coronavirus

Has the loan moratorium been extended by RBI: All you should know

New Delhi, Oct 25: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for COVID-19. Das is currently asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation.

I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," the RBI chief tweeted.

Currently, the RBI has full strength of four deputy governors B P Kanungo, M K Jain, M D Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.

The RBI governor was quite active during the lockdown period and post unlock period to keep the economy and financial market in good shape. He used both conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools to support economic recovery hit by COVID-19 crisis.

COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 55,000 for the third consecutive day, while new fatalities recorded in a day dropped to 578 after almost three months.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 78,64,811 with 50,129 fresh infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,18,534 with 578 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus: India records 53,370 new COVID-19 cases; active cases fall below 7 lakh-mark

The number of active cases remained below seven lakh for three days in a row, while the national recovery rate has risen to 90 per cent.

There are 6,68,154 active cases in the country which comprise 8.50 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

A total of 70,78,123 people have recuperated from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.51 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.