RBI Governor presser today: Here is what is on the cards

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das will address the media. The presser comes a day after a relief package was announced by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

The RBI may announce steps that would ease stress for the business community apart from easing bad loan classification norms. The RBI may also allow banks to raise their lending ceiling to help companies, reports stated.

On Thursday, Sitharaman announced a 1.76 lakh crore package under a new scheme called the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Yojana. The package was announced to address the immediate distress in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The government under this scheme aims at distributing 5 kilograms of rice or rice for each person free of cost. The government also said that it would distribute one kilogram of pulses to every low income family over the next three months. The finance minister also underlined plans for medical insurance of Rs 50 lakh for every front line health worker that would include doctors, nurses and paramedics.