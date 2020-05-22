For Quick Alerts
Highlights: RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps; extends loan moratorium till August
India
New Delhi, May 22: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das while addressing a press conference on Friday said that the Monetary Policy Committee, in an unscheduled meeting, cut policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.0%. The RBI has also extended the three month loan moratorium by another three months till August 31.
Here are the highlights:
- The RBI Governor announced refinancing support to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore through all India financial institutions such as Nabard, SIDBI and NHB.
- Global economy is headed towards recession, says RBI Guv
- Policy repo rate cut by 40 basis points - from 4.4% to 4%
- Value of global trade contracted by 3% in Q1CY20, says RBI Guv
- RBI maintains accommodative stanceEconomic activities have been impacted severely by 2-month lockdown
- Reverse repo rate cut by 40 bps to 3.35% from 3.75% earlier
- GDP growth expected to remain in negative category
- Inflation to remain firm in the first half of 2020 but ease later on.
- RBI extends the three-month moratorium, from June 1 to August 31
- Rs 15,000 crore to EXIM banks
- Maximum permissible period of pre and post shipment of credits increased from 1 year to 15 months
- Group exposure limit of banks will be increased from 25% to 30%
- Voluntary retention route for FPIs
- Another 90 days extension for the 90-day term loan facilities offered
- This will provide additional liquidity support to the MSME sector
The address comes ahead of the meeting of RBI's monetary policy committee between June 3-5 and RBI. The committee is likely to announce its second bi-monthly policy of 2020-21 on June 5.
The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown had forced RBI to advance its first bi-monthly policy announcement by a week to March 27.