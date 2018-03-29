RBI fines Rs 58.9 crore on ICICI Bank for violating directions

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 58.9 crore on ICICI Bank Limited for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on direct sale of securities from its Held-to-Maturity portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard.

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said in a statement. Banks have to compulsorily keep 19.5 per cent of their deposits in government securities as statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day