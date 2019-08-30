  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBI extends deadline for PPIs to become full KYC complaint

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday extended the timeline for the conversion of minimum detail Prepaid Payment Instruments to KYC-compliant PPIs from 18 months to 24 months, a move welcomed players in the segment.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Payments Council of India (PCI) which represents the players in the payments and settlement systems has welcomed the move. The PPI industry processed more than 4 billion transactions in the year ending March 2019.

    "It is advised that the timeline for conversion of minimum detail PPIs to KYC compliant PPIs has been extended from 18 months to 24 months," the RBI said in a circular while making amendments to Master Direction on Issuance and Operation of PPIs.

    RBI sees economy headed for cyclical downswing

    The RBI, however, made it clear that there will be no further extension in the timeline.

    Mahendra Nerurkar, Co-chair of the PPI committee at PCI and CEO, Amazon pay said with this extension the industry will have a true remote digital solution for KYC for PPIs.

    "PPI plays a unique role as it allows cash customers to enter the digital economy through a convenient and trusted payment experience. This instrument cannot be replaced by alternate digital payment methods which are more conducive for digital native citizens," he said.

    It is the extension of timeline for PPIs to convert minimum KYC to full Know Your Customer norms prescribed by the authorities. The deadline was expiring on August 31.

    Commenting on the RBI's move, Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said the RBI's decision will help PPIs to contribute meaningfully in promoting digital payments.

    More RBI News

    Read more about:

    rbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue