RBI cuts repo rate for second time in two months

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 04: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday announced a reduction in repo rate by 25 basis points or 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent, meeting a majority of economists' expectations.

This is the second consecutive rate cut from RBI under new chief Shaktikanta Das, after a surprise rate cut in February.

41 of 43 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected the RBI to cut repo rate by 25 bps, amid weakening economic growth and subdued inflation outlook.

The RBI had reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points in February, after a gap of 18 months. A back-to-back cut in interest rate would provide relief to borrowers in the election season.

RBI turns down IDBI Bank's proposal to change name

According to industry estimates, inflation is well below the RBI's mandate of 4 per cent and hence it should cut the repo rate (rate at which RBI lends to banks) to boost economic growth.

A back-to-back cut in interest rate would provide relief to borrowers in the election season, experts say.

According to ratings firm ICRA, the RBI could go for a 25 bps rate cut in the upcoming meeting of monetary policy committee.

No data on demonetised 500, 1,000 notes used at petrol pumps: RBI

China, which is one of the India's largest trading partner, recently lowered its economic growth target amid slowing global economy and a effects of trade war with the US.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)