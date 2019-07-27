  • search
    Rawat says Cow is the only animal that ‘exhales’ oxygen

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Dehradun, July 27: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has kicked up a row by claiming that cow is the only animal which inhales and exhales oxygen, and has asserted breathing problems can be cured by massaging it.

    A video went viral on Thursday showing Rawat extolling the medicinal properties of cow milk and urine at a function here.

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

    In the video, he said cows not only inhale oxygen but also exhale it.

    The chief minister also said that massaging a cow can cure one of breathing problems, while living in close proximity with the animal can cure one of tuberculosis.

    The chief minister's cow eulogy comes after Pradesh BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt recently said that pregnant women can avoid cesarian deliveries if they drink water of Garud Ganga, a river in Bageshwar district.

    No slaughterhouses in Uttarakhand says CM

    An official at the CMO defended the chief minister's remarks saying that he was only stating something which is a common belief in the hills of Uttarakhand.

    "While the medicinal values of cow milk and urine are well known, people in the hills also believe that the cow gives them oxygen," he said requesting anonymity.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
