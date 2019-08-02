  • search
    Ravish Kumar for winning Ramon Magsaysay award: How Twitter reacted

    New Delhi, Aug 02: Indian journalist Ravish Kumar on Friday was awarded this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize. Kumar, 44, who is NDTV India's senior executive editor is one of India's most influential TV journalists, the award citation said.

    Ravish Kumar for winning Ramon Magsaysay award: How Twitter reacted
    He is among five individuals who were declared winners of the award, which is Asia's premier prize and highest honour and celebrates greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in Asia.

    Journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award for his 'ethical journalism'

    Twitteraties poured in wishes for journalist Ravish Kumar for winning Asia's highest honour on Friday.

    Here is how Twitter reacted-

    Co-Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy wishes Kumar congratulations. He believes that what Kumar have done is a huge victory for journalism in India. May others have the courage to learn from his brilliance and humility - unchanged in the 23 years you have been with NDTV.

    A twitter user wrote, Journalism is imputed to be the fourth pillar of India's democracy. And Ravish Kumar's fearless spirit to question upheld the pride of journalism.

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
