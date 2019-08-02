Ravish Kumar for winning Ramon Magsaysay award: How Twitter reacted

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 02: Indian journalist Ravish Kumar on Friday was awarded this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize. Kumar, 44, who is NDTV India's senior executive editor is one of India's most influential TV journalists, the award citation said.

He is among five individuals who were declared winners of the award, which is Asia's premier prize and highest honour and celebrates greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in Asia.

Journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award for his 'ethical journalism'

Twitteraties poured in wishes for journalist Ravish Kumar for winning Asia's highest honour on Friday.

Here is how Twitter reacted-

Co-Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy wishes Kumar congratulations. He believes that what Kumar have done is a huge victory for journalism in India. May others have the courage to learn from his brilliance and humility - unchanged in the 23 years you have been with NDTV.

Many congratulations Ravish. Radhika and I believe that what you have done is a huge victory for journalism in India. May others have the courage to learn from your brilliance and humility - unchanged in the 23 years you have been with NDTV. #RavishKumar pic.twitter.com/zYWCR8UPoY — Prannoy Roy (@PrannoyRoyNDTV) August 2, 2019

A twitter user wrote, Journalism is imputed to be the fourth pillar of India's democracy. And Ravish Kumar's fearless spirit to question upheld the pride of journalism.

Journalism is imputed to be the fourth pillar of our democracy.



And #RavishKumar's fearless spirit to question upheld the pride of journalism.



My heartiest congratulations to @ravishndtv for winning the prestigious #RamonMagsaysayAward 2019. pic.twitter.com/rXaTt8Emfk — Nadeem Javed (@nadeeminc) August 2, 2019

Neither he has learned to lose, neither has he learned to bow, he has learned to follow his duties only.#RavishKumar #RamonMagsaysayAward @ravishndtv pic.twitter.com/ifkLLIWyeO — Arun Chahal (@arunchahal6) August 2, 2019

BEST NEWS OF THE DAY ?



Ravish Kumar wins Ramon Magsaysay for "unfaltering commitment to a professional, ethical journalism of the highest standards; his moral courage in standing up for truth, integrity, and independence”.#RavishKumar



pic.twitter.com/8iAe4WUchS — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) August 2, 2019

Twitteraties have also responded this way-

He is still ensuring that indian media is 99% sold ,not 100 %

-wins ramon magsasay award today

-won journalist of the year award

-won ramnath goenka award twice

Many more#RavishKumar pic.twitter.com/PpGl7HTk5d — sarang danish (@sarangdanish) August 2, 2019

Other dalal media now like jab dost first a jaye to jayda dukh hota hai #RavishKumar pic.twitter.com/gZyKRenufj — Mahatma Gandhi Sena gandhigiri (@dildar12) August 2, 2019

#RavishKumar won #RamonMagsaysayAward & Arnab did not.



This infographic explains why! RT if you agree. pic.twitter.com/GLvMIgRNuj — Desi Bhai | #RavishKumar ?￰ﾟﾇﾳ (@DesiPoliticks) August 2, 2019