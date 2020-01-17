Ravindra Raina re-elected J&K BJP chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: Ravinder Raina has been reelected the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president at the party headquarters here.

He was reelected in the presence of party election observers Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh.

Senior party leaders Varinderjit Singh and Munish Sharma were entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the organisational elections in the state.

Voting for Congress is like strengthening enemies of nation: BJP's Ravinder Raina

"Morale of the party workers has remained high under the dynamic leadership of Ravinder Raina," Vardhan said as he extended his greetings to him on behalf of the central leadership.

NEWS AT 3 PM, JAN 17th, 2020

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example of selfless work for the nation and Home Minister Amit Shah has set new benchmark for organisational work.

Now, the onus of development of J&K lies with Raina, he said, assuring him the support of all central ministers in development works.

Chugh said the party is committed to finish terrorism from JK.

"Certain mainstream politicians bring bad name to the nation by speaking for anti-India elements and Pakistan. But, we assure the public of India that we will expose every such person," he said.

He claimed some people cannot digest the fact that J&K been ridden of stone-pelting and bomb blasts, and they are trying to burn the nation by propagating misinformation on other issues.