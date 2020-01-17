  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ravindra Raina re-elected J&K BJP chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Ravinder Raina has been reelected the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president at the party headquarters here.

    He was reelected in the presence of party election observers Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh.

    Ravindra Raina re-elected J&K BJP chief

    Senior party leaders Varinderjit Singh and Munish Sharma were entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the organisational elections in the state.

    Voting for Congress is like strengthening enemies of nation: BJP's Ravinder Raina

    "Morale of the party workers has remained high under the dynamic leadership of Ravinder Raina," Vardhan said as he extended his greetings to him on behalf of the central leadership.

    The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example of selfless work for the nation and Home Minister Amit Shah has set new benchmark for organisational work.

    Now, the onus of development of J&K lies with Raina, he said, assuring him the support of all central ministers in development works.

    Chugh said the party is committed to finish terrorism from JK.

    "Certain mainstream politicians bring bad name to the nation by speaking for anti-India elements and Pakistan. But, we assure the public of India that we will expose every such person," he said.

    He claimed some people cannot digest the fact that J&K been ridden of stone-pelting and bomb blasts, and they are trying to burn the nation by propagating misinformation on other issues.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir bjp

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue