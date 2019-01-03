Ravi Shankar Prasad says, attitude of Congress is same from the time of Shah Bano to Shayara Bano

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 2: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not ready to give up on the issue of triple talaq. Despite the opposition not allowing the bill to be tables in the Rajya Sabha, the government is making every effort to get it tabled and passed.

On being asked that what will happen to the triple talaq bill as deadlock in the Rajya Sabha continues, Union law minister Ravi Shanker Prasad said that woes of Muslim women on triple talaq is equally important as Parliament Select Committee is important. Attitude of the Congress has been the same from the time of Shah Bano to Shayara Bano. Moreover, anyone's ego is not important on this issue.

Prasad accused the Congress of doing politics on the issue. He said that the most unfortunate part of all this is that despite United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi being a women, still the matter is being dealt like this. These are sensitive issues and the Congress must refrain from doing politics on them by demanding it to send to select committee. By doing this the Congress actually wants to stall it.

[BJP entering 'our homes' by bringing Triple Talaq Bill: Mehbooba Mufti]

The Supreme Court termed triple talaq illegal still it continued. So the government wants to provide a proper legal aid to Muslim women by passing this bill. The triple talaq has been passed twice from the Lok Sabha but like on previous occasion this time too it is stuck in the Rajya Sabha and opposition political parties are demanding that the matter to be sent to Parliament select committee. But the BJP is not ready to send it to the select committee.

Political analyst feel that both the groups are trying to address their vote bank with this issue and deviating from their present stand point may harm them politically in 2019 Lak Sabha elections. So none of these political parties are ready to relent.