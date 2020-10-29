Felt like sharing it: An image of Lord Ram in the Indian Constitution

Ravi Shankar Prasad questions Rahul Gandhi's 'aukaat' in Indian politics

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 29: With the battle for supremacy going on in Bihar, several political leaders have come out with harsh comments from those in power as well as those eyeing it. While jibes have always been a part of Indian politics, sometimes certain comments do hit where it hurts the most.

It can be seen that elections to the Bihar Assembly are currently being held in three phases, with the first one concluding on October 28, and the ruling National Democratic Alliance is leaving no stone unturned to decimate the Opposition, their prime target once again being Congress scion Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at Champaran rally as Bihar votes for 1st phase

On Wednesday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Rahul Gandhi's relevance in Indian politics and said that the latter does not possess a political stature anymore as nobody takes him seriously.

In a press conference, Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi ki rajnitik aukat itni bhi nahi bachi hai, woh roz kuch na kuch ul jalool bolte hai. Nobody takes him seriously. He was the president of the Congress party. Is this how he should speak? This shows how desperate the Congress is. When results will be out, you'll see what is the condition of the party."

The Union Minister was referring to the Congress leader's statements during his rally in Valmiki Nagar earlier on Wednesday, when he said that effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt instead of Raavan's on Dussehra.

Prasad further went on to say that Gandhi "spread lies about Rafale, demotivated India's armed forces, and his quotes were used by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations".

"If you watch Pakistan TV, Rahul Gandhi is visible a lot. This is his level," the senior BJP leader said.

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi's tweet asking for votes

Covid-19: Delhi reports over 5600 new infections in a single day, raises concerns|Oneindia News

At the rally, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad hit out at the PM Modi-led central government over the recently-introduced farm laws, and said that effigies of industrialists and the Prime Minister were burnt instead of Raavan's on Dussehra.

"It is sad, but it is happening, because farmers are upset, the youth are angry," Rahul Gandhi had said.