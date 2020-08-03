Ravi Shankar Prasad goes into self-isolation after Amit Shah tests positive

India

PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 03: IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into self isolation, as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening.

Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.