Ravi Shankar Prasad goes into self-isolation after Amit Shah tests positive

New Delhi, Aug 03: IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into self isolation, as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening.

Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol.

Shah, on Sunday, had said he had tested positive for coronavirus and was getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

Prasad, who is also the Law Minister, tweeted on Monday that he has isolated himself at home for a few days, as per protocol.

"Friends! I'm absolutely fine. To follow protocol I hv isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for n official meeting. I'm working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise. Also reading books & enjoying classical music," Prasad tweeted.

A source said Prasad does not have any symptoms. Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Shah had tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister had also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves. Prasad, in tweet on Sunday, had wished Shah a speedy recovery.

On Sunday, Union Minister Babul Supriyo too tweeted that he is going into self-isolation since he had met Shah a day before in the evening. Supriyo had said has been advised by doctors to confine himself away from his family members for the next few days, and will undergo a test soon.