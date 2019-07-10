Ratnagiri dam breach: Search operation enters 8th day, 20 bodies recovered so far

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, July 10: The search operations by the the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local police to locate the people who went missing after a dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri breached following incessant rains entered eighth day on Wednesday. A total of 20 dead bodies have recovered so far. Three are still missing.

The Tiware dam in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district breached late on July 2nd night after heavy rains. The breach led to a flood-like situation in downstream villages.

The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with 12 houses being swept away.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis then ordered a high-level probe into the incident while state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan who visited the tragedy site, assured that the homes of the surviving villagers would be rebuilt and the dam repaired on priority.

According to reports, local public representatives alleged that the government neglected their pleas for maintenance of the dam. They claimed to have written to the administration about cracks in the walls of the dam, but no action was taken.