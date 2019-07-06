Ratnagiri dam breach: NCP workers walk into police station with crabs demanding their arrest

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, July 06: The NCP has termed the remark by a Maharashtra minister blaming crabs for the wearing of the wall of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district as the height of brazenness.

In a bid to protest against the statement, NCP workers led by party general secretary, Jitendra Awhad walked into the Naupada police staton with crabs and urged the cops to arrest them.

It may be recalled that minister, Tanaji Sawant had blamed the crabs for the weakening of the wall. He said that the incident was a natural calamity and also added that whatever was destined to happen would happen.

The NCP said that the minister was blaming crabs to protect a big corrupt fish. The party also said that the intent was to protect local Shiv Sena MLA, Sadanand Chavan, who according to reports in the media happens to be the contractor of the dam.

NCP leader, Ajit Pawar went on to ask why the minister accepted the charge, if were to blame animals for the tragedy. When will they accept their failures, he also asked.