Ratnagiri dam breach and an eerie similarity of 58 years back

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 03: At least six people were killed and 19 went missing after a dam in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages.

The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district developed a breach late Tuesday night after heavy rains, a district official said. The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with as many as 12 houses being swept away.

Local public representatives alleged that the government neglected their pleas for maintenance of the dam.

Maharashtra: 6 dead, 18 people missing after breach in Ratnagiri dam

However, the incident has brought back memories of the Panshet dam burst in 1961 that had caused massive flooding of Pune and killed 1,000 people.

A day that changed many lives...

On July 12, 1961, something drastic happened that left an extremely tragic pause in the pleasant vibe of Pune. A day that changed the history and geography of this great city.

The new under-construction Panshet dam had started developing some problems, even before it was complete. Against some recommendations, the dam was being filled up during the 1961 monsoon season.

Cracks started developing and the under-construction Panshet dam breached early morning, following heavy rain. The collapse caused massive floods in Pune and surrounding areas. The low lying areas of the old city were almost completely submerged. Except for the Bund Garden Bridge, all the bridges were under water as well.

The floods completely cut off the electric and water supply. July 12th was a dark, rainy night in Pune.

It is said that the city took almost two weeks to drain the entire amount of flood water. What was left behind was a murky and muddy trail of debris and belongings. The state government had also announced that it will build houses for those who had lost their homes in the devastation.

58 years later, Panshet horror still haunts many...

Horrific memories of the devastating Panshet dam burst, still haunt the older generation, which witnessed the unfortunate incident.