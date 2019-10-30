Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2019: India to commemorate 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2019 – Theme

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on 31st October 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. He was fondly referred as the Iron Man of India for bringing together thousands of princely states to form the national union that we call India.

Why Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2019 is celebrated?

National Unity Day (or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) is the birthday (birth anniversary) of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a famous personality for uniting India. This day was decided and introduced by the central government of India in New Delhi in 2014 in order to observe the birth anniversary of Patel every year as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. It aimed to pay tribute to him for his great efforts made to unite India.

This day was inaugurated in 2014 by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, by paying floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Patel and flagging off a program known as ‘Run For Unity' in New Delhi. This program was planned to highlight the efforts made by Sardar Patel for uniting country. At this day, a nationwide marathon is organized to increase awareness about Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and remember the great person.

Celebration of this occasion annually helps youth of the country to be aware of and provides an opportunity to everyone to maintain the integral strength of the nation. It makes Indian citizens to realize that how a national integrity helps in defeating the actual and potential threats for unity, integrity and security of the nation.

‘Statue of Unity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated world's tallest ‘Statue of Unity' to the nation at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat. The Prime Minister also had unveiled the ‘Wall of Unity', a wall created with the earth samples collected from various states across the country.

CBSE, UGC asks institutions to celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on 31st Oct

CBSE has directed all schools and institutions affiliated with it to celebrate 31st October as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Apart from CBSE Board, University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued guidelines to all educational institutions that operate under its aegis to celebrate National Unity Day on 31st October 2019.