Rashtrapati Bhavan museum to reopen from January 5

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 01: The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing since March 13 last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will reopen from January 5, an official statement said on Friday.

It will be open on all days except Monday and government holidays. However, visitors will not be able to make bookings on the spot. They will have to book their slots in advance.

"On the spot booking facility, which was previously available, is temporarily suspended," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. To maintain the social distancing norms, four time slots have been fixed between 9:30 am and 11:00 am, 11:30 am and 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm, and 3:30 pm and 5:00 pm with a maximum limit of 25 visitors, it said.

As earlier, nominal registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor will be levied, it added. Visitors can book their slots online by visiting https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/.

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. They will also be required to have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their mobile phones, the statement said. "People vulnerable to COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour," it added.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is an event-based storytelling museum that showcases the exquisite and invaluable artefacts symbolising art, culture, heritage and history, the statement said.