Rashtrapati Bhavan denies receiving letter from Army veterans

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 12: Hours after reports of a letter by the veterans to President Ram Nath Kovind against 'politicisation' of armed forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019 came out, Rashtrapati Bhavan has denied receiving any such letter.

Earlier it was reported that, eight former service chiefs and 148 other military veterans have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing outrage over what they termed using the armed forces for political purposes.

The signatories of the letter included former Army chiefs General (retired) SF Rodrigues, General (retired) Shankar Roy Chowdhury and General (retired) Deepak Kapoor, former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal (retired) NC Suri.

Stop parties from using military for poll gains: Veterans urge President

"We refer, Sir, to the unusual and completely unacceptable practice of political leaders taking credit for military operations like cross-border strikes and even going so far as to claim the armed forces to be 'Modi ji ki sena'," the letter said.

"It was a matter of considerable concern and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel that the armed forces are being used to pursue political agenda, it added.

Karur Constituency Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 17,17,248 POPULATION 68.80% RURAL

31.20% URBAN

19.37% SC

0.05% ST + More Details

Karur Constituency Fact Check ELECTORS 13,65,802 6,69,115 MALE

6,96,623 FEMALE

64 TRANSGENDER + More Details

Know your Candidates Dr.Hariharan Makkal Needhi Maiam

Jothimani Indian National Congress + More Details

Karur Constituency Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Thambidurai,m. AIADMK Winner 5,40,722 52% 1,95,247 Chinnasamy, M. DMK Runner Up 3,45,475 33% 0 2009 Thambidurai.m AIADMK Winner 3,80,542 46% 47,254 Pallanishamy. K.c. DMK Runner Up 3,33,288 40% 0 2004 Palanisamy, K. C. DMK Winner 4,50,407 61% 1,90,876 Palanichamy, Raja. N AIADMK Runner Up 2,59,531 35% 0 1999 Chinnasamy, M. AIADMK Winner 3,34,407 46% 2,847 Palanisamy, K.c. DMK Runner Up 3,31,560 46% 0 1998 Thambi Durai.m AIADMK Winner 3,27,480 50% 43,673 Natrayan. K TMC(M) Runner Up 2,83,807 44% 0 1996 Natrayan.k TMC(M) Winner 4,09,830 56% 1,68,274 Thambidurai.m AIADMK Runner Up 2,41,556 33% 0 1991 Murugesan N. AIADMK Winner 4,75,571 69% 2,69,969 Thirunavukkarasu D. DMK Runner Up 2,05,602 30% 0 1989 Thambithurai, M. AIADMK Winner 4,84,492 66% 2,38,751 Palanisamy. K.c. DMK Runner Up 2,45,741 33% 0 1984 Murugaiah A. R. INC Winner 4,13,533 68% 2,35,563 Kandaswamy, M. DMK Runner Up 1,77,970 29% 0 1980 Dorai Sebastian S.a. INC(I) Winner 2,81,149 55% 74,134 Kanagaraj K. AIADMK Runner Up 2,07,015 41% 0 1977 Gopal K. INC Winner 3,15,259 62% 1,45,520 Meenakshisundaram M. NCO Runner Up 1,69,739 34% 0 1971 Gopal INC Winner 2,38,315 59% 73,293 V. Ramanathan NCO Runner Up 1,65,022 41% 0

Karur Constituency Fact Check STRIKE RATE AIADMK 60% INC 40% AIADMK won 6 times and INC won 4 times since 1971 elections + More Details